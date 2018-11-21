 Skip to main content
#
www.ugandaonline.net
rss feedour twitterour facebook page pintrest instagram
Sponsored

Ads
Wednesday, November 21 2018
What you need to know about the new electronic passport

The ordinary electronic passport is sky blue in colour

Applicants applying for the renewal and new passports are likely to be given the new EAC electronic passport as the current paper passports are being phased out. The deadline for the current passports is 2021 and issuance of the new passport will commence in January 2019. Kenya and Tanzania are already issuing the ePassport..Read More

Posted by: AT 01:27 pm   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

Barbie Kyagulanyi puts Sylvia Owori in her place

Barbie Kyagulanyi with the US and French Ambassadors

Bebe Cool left in tears after reading a note from his daughter, Beata
Juliana Kanyomozi performs at the Vocals Night in Dar
Sheebah Karungi adds a Volkswagen Touareg to her fleet
Hamisa Mobetto camp excited as she moves to the US
Wema Sepetu banned from acting following her leaked clip with new lover
Spice Diana given a birthday treat in Dubai by her manager
Ex-beauty queen, Ellah Nantubwe, gets a Lexus Sedan as a birthday gift
DJ Nimrod uses Cindy to save him from being dumped
Zahara Totto and Anna Talia Oze return to TV with the UNCUT show
Judith Heard wows on the catwalk in Massachusetts
Kyarenga Concert-Bobi Wine advised to look for an alternative venue
First pics of Annatalia Oze and Zahara Totto since being fired by NTV
Zari rubs shoulders with music mogul, Mathew Knowles

Diamond Platnumz finds love in Kim Nana

Kim Nana and Diamond Platnumz making a bold statement

Wema Sepetu banned from acting following her leaked clip with new lover

Wema Sepetu's last pic on Instagram and inset is the banned actress issuing her apology

Sponsored

 Entertainment Photos

Ads

Top Stories 
What you need to know about the new electronic passport
Wednesday, 21 November 2018
Uganda to start issuing the EAC electronic passport in January 2019
Zari tours Western Uganda with the Tourism Minister
Wednesday, 07 November 2018
Tulambule Ne Zari 4-day-tour of Western Uganda with the Minister of Tourism
Sheebah Karungi in new wheels
Tuesday, 30 October 2018
Sheebah Karungi is the proud owner of this orange SUV
Guidelines to follow as Bobi Wine returns
Thursday, 20 September 2018
After a few weeks in the USA, Bobi Wine has returned to th country to serve his constituents
Why Chameleone took to the split stunt
Monday, 17 September 2018
Chameleone is teaching Daniella a few games

Ads

French Montana buys house for the Triplets Ghetto Kids
Tulambule Ne Zari Western tour kicks off
Zari responds to fans asking her to build a better house for her father
Santa Anzo blasted by Sylvia Owori for siding with Barbie Kyagulanyi
Diamond Platnumz finds love in Kim Nana
Celebration of mediocrity must end, Sylvia Owori hits back at Barbie Kyagulanyi
Zari fans to win an all-expense paid trip to a tourist attraction of their choice
Zari is in town for the Tourism and Digital Transformation Campaign
Barbie Kyagulanyi puts Sylvia Owori in her place
New Ride, New lover for Hamisa Mobetto
Kyarenga Concert: Bobi Wine settles for his One Love Beach
​​​​​​​

Ads
Ads
Sponsored
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 