Monday, 17 September 2018
On Sunday September 16, Chameleone took to his wall to let his fans know that it was over between her and the mother of her five children, Daniella Atim and a few hours later, he came out with another post prasing and showering her with love, it was clear the Mateeka singer was on a hype mission his forth coming concert and Bobi Wine was not making matters any easier...Read More
Zari to celebrate her birthday in London
Jose Chameleone visits Bobi Wine at Lubaga hospital
Thursday, 20 September 2018
After a few weeks in the USA, Bobi Wine has returned to th country to serve his constituents
Monday, 17 September 2018
Chameleone is teaching Daniella a few games
Monday, 17 September 2018
Lydia Jazmine and Korede Bello to bless fans with a collab
Monday, 23 July 2018
Bebe Cool is tipped to bag millions from the thousands that will grace the charity concert
Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Bryan White is caught up in a posh ride deal that has left him paying over 500Million in excess
What to expect at the 2018 Nyege-Nyege festival
