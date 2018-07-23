#
www.ugandaonline.net
Sponsored

Ads
Monday, 23 July 2018
Bebe Cool to mint millions in Gold Heart concert

High profile people have confirmed attending Bebe's Golden Heart concert

The Gagamel CEO, Bebe Cool, cannot hide his excitement after big shots in the land have confirmed attending the Golden Heart Concert that will see part of the proceeds go towards treating children with heart problems. Read More

Posted by: AT 07:56 pm   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

Diamond Platnumz releases Iyena video featuring Zari

Hamisa Mobetto in shock after Platnumz releases the Iyena wedding theme video with Zari

Diamond Platnumz bodyguard not happy with his boss
I did so much to make the Mandale house what it is-Zari
Comedian Mariachi arrested for assaulting traffic cop
Social media tax biting, sites switched off
No more lonely nights for Jose Chameleone
Fans blast Diamond Platnumz over Hamisa Mobetto's child
Faridah Nakazibwe's US trip hangs in the balance
Three Ugandans win the Queen's Young Leaders Award
D'Banj's son, Daniel Oyebanjo, drowns in home swimming pool
Diamond Platnumz and his bodyguard survive accidents
Diamond Platnumz biggest audience is from Kenya

No more lonely nights for Jose Chameleone

Chameleone's wife has returned to Kampala after she gave birth to their daughter in the USA

I did so much to make the Mandale house what it is-Zari

Zari is not happy with the way the Mandale house is being run

Sponsored

 Entertainment Photos

Ads

Top Stories 
Bebe Cool to mint millions in Gold Heart concert
Monday, 23 July 2018
Bebe Cool is tipped to bag millions from the thousands that will grace the charity concert
My pocket change is causing all these problems-Bryan White
Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Bryan White is caught up in a posh ride deal that has left him paying over 500Million in excess
How to pay for your OTT Tax
Sunday, 01 July 2018
How to pay your social media tax and what sites are affected when you don't pay
Diamond Platnumz buys Hamisa Mobetto a mansion
Monday, 11 June 2018
Hamisa Mobetto shows off her mansion that was bought by her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz
MP Abiriga and his bodyguard shot dead
Friday, 08 June 2018
Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga shot dead

Ads

Photo - Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi and Fille Mutoni
Bryan White speaks out on his impounded G-Wagon
The Royal Ascot Goat Races are back
Marry Hamisa even for a week, Zari, tells Diamond Platnumz
Zari and fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee
Bebe Cool's take on social media tax
Juliana looks pregnant in these pics
Ray C and Hamisa Mobetto in bitter exchange over fake clothes
Ykee Benda in Russia for the World Cup final game
Platnumz working on 'cordial' relations between Zari and Hamisa Mobetto
Hellen Lukoma gifted with a new ride
'The Sit Down With Yana' show by Juliana starts this July
Diamond Platnumz' mom accepts Hamisa Mobetto's child as her grandson
Irene Ntale’s first concert as a solo artist
Love all my children unconditionally, Platnumz, tells mom
Herbert Shonga promises daughter never to break up with mom
No make up, no interview, Hamisa Mobetto tells off journalist
2 years in jail for texting legislator lovely messages
Dorothy Shonga accepts hubby to marry second wife

Ads
Ads

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery




 

Ads

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 