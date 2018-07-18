Sponsored
Wednesday, 18 July 2018
"Yes, I have the money, but I will not just give it out just like that, how can someone make over 600 Million on a deal, this is unacceptable," Brian White noted while responding to the issue that led to one of his posh rides impounded to Jinja Road police station..Read More
Diamond Platnumz releases Iyena video featuring Zari
How Zari and Hamisa Mobetto celebrated Father's day
Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Bryan White is caught up in a posh ride deal that has left him paying over 500Million in excess
Sunday, 01 July 2018
How to pay your social media tax and what sites are affected when you don't pay
Monday, 11 June 2018
Hamisa Mobetto shows off her mansion that was bought by her baby daddy, Diamond Platnumz
Friday, 08 June 2018
Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga shot dead
Tuesday, 05 June 2018
Judith Heard is required by police to help with investigations into her leaked pics
MC Kats excited as stolen car is recovered
