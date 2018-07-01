#
Sunday, 01 July 2018
How to pay for your OTT Tax

Ugandans face social media black out as social media tax comes into force

It is now a requirement that to access any social media site, you must have paid at least shs 200 per day or 1,400 per week and 6000 per month. Annual payments are not being supported at this time and all payments have to be effected with the use of Mobile Money...Read More

