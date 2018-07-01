Sponsored
Sunday, 01 July 2018
It is now a requirement that to access any social media site, you must have paid at least shs 200 per day or 1,400 per week and 6000 per month. Annual payments are not being supported at this time and all payments have to be effected with the use of Mobile Money...Read More
Sunday, 01 July 2018
How to pay your social media tax and what sites are affected when you don't pay
Monday, 11 June 2018
Friday, 08 June 2018
Tuesday, 05 June 2018
Friday, 11 May 2018
