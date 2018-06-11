#
Monday, 11 June 2018
Diamond Platnumz buys Hamisa Mobetto a mansion

Hamisa Mobetto's DMC RAV4 parked right inside

This is how Diamond Platnumz plays his cards..Days back, Hamisa Mobetto was complaining of how Diamond Platnumz family members including her 'Mother-in-Law' had not accepted her as a wife, she also demanded that the African Beauty singer comes out and prevails over the situation, this is what he has done..Just like he bought Zari a house in South Africa, he has also bought for his other baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto a house..The mom of two shared the pics on Snapchat and the two were busy showering each other with love on Instagram..Read More

Posted by: uowd AT 05:52 pm   |  Permalink   |  Email
