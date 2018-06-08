Sponsored
|Popular This Week
|
Friday, 08 June 2018
This evening, Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga was shot dead around his home in Kawanda. The shooting took place at about 6:00PM. According to locals, he always comes home by 6:00pm Read More
Diamond Platnumz releases Iyena video featuring Zari
Singer Qute Kaye caught with a stolen car part
Sponsored
|
Ads
Friday, 08 June 2018
Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga shot dead
Tuesday, 05 June 2018
Judith Heard is required by police to help with investigations into her leaked pics
Friday, 11 May 2018
Zari is yet to respond to Ringtone, the black rover guy
Friday, 11 May 2018
Socialite Bryan White shows off his posh rides
Sunday, 06 May 2018
Ten shocking things about Desire Luzinda that you probably never knew
Ads
Eddy Kenzo unable to attend the One Africa Music Festival
Sponsored
|Popular This Week
Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.