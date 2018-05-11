When Zari bought her white Range Rover, some of her secret admirers came out to say that she was using car buying asa cover up of what was going on between Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto, but the mom of five came up to say that she was single by choice, she added that there was a long queue of men out there who were looking forward to date her, but she was on a love break.

Now Ringtone Apoko, a Kenyan gospel artist who has been on her case from the time they broke up with Diamond Platnumz has changed tactics in trying to woo Zari to his life, she has bought him a black Range Rover and wants Zari to go with it now that she is in Kenya...