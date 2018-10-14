Uganda Entertainment Photos

 Skip to main content
Sunday, 14 October 2018
Kanye West carrying his daughter North West in Uganda

Kanye West wiith his daughter North West who was all tired from the days activities

North West is being carried by Kanye West as they continue to explore the attractions at Chobe Safari Lodge where they will be staying up to Friday. The Lodge has been fully booked by the celebrity couple who are shooting scenes for the Yandhi album and of course some shootings will be for the Keeping up with the Kardashians reality TV show.

Kanye West delays Yandhi album launch to include Uganda scenes

