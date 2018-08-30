Uganda Entertainment Photos

 Skip to main content
Thursday, 30 August 2018
Winnie Nwagi is all set for Tarrus Riley

Winnie Nwagi is one of the local stars to perform at the Swangz Avenue All Stars concert

Lugogo Cricket Oval is the place to be this Friday as Swangz Avenue celebrates 10 years in the entertainment industry.

Swangz Avenue is into music production, artists management, Radio ads and TV commercials with their latest one being the Bosco MTN Momo which is more or less an anthem.

Winnie Nwagi is one of the artists signed to the Swangz Avenue music label and she is known for her hip-dance moves which the vast majority of her fans are looking forward to as seen from her timelines.

No doubt, she all looks set, her hair is on point and has been gyming in the days leading up to the concert this Friday that will see Jamaican-American reggae singer, Tarrus Riley, perform alongside members of the Black Soil Band.

She will be doing her signature hip-dance

