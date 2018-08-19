Uganda Entertainment Photos

#
Sunday, 19 August 2018
Rema Namakula, Maureen Nantume and Barbie Kyagulanyi

Rema Namakula listens to Barbie as she explains her ordeal

Rema Namakula listens to Barbie as she explains her ordeal. Looking on is Maureen Nantume (white).

Artists today paid a courtesy visit to Barbie Kyagulanyi, the wife of the Kyadondo East legislator Bobi Wine who is currently in Makindye based Military Barracks. Several artists were at their Magere house where they took an assortment of items.

They included; Mesach Semakula, Juliana Kanyomozi and Ronald Mayinja among others. In the above pic, Barbie is seen explaining to Eddy Kenzo's baby mama, Rema Namakula and looking on is Maureen Nantume who is clad in a white top.

Meanwhile, some with the best shots of Bobi Wine have been seen pulling them out from the archives; 

Bobi Wine and Lydia Jazmine

Bobi Wine and Lydia Jazmine at Angenoir, but trust Bobi, he is so composed as the 'Hit and Run' singer wraps herself around the Kyarenga star.

Debby Sempaka gets a tight hug from Bobi Wine

Debby Sempaka got the couple smiling followed by tight hugs!!

