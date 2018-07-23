Sponsored Links
Uganda Entertainment Photos
Monday, 23 July 2018
It is exactly 12 days to Bebe Cool's Golden Heart Concert, but since the dome is going to be some huge tent of sorts, Silk Events has gotten to work. The Gagamel CEO was yesterday inspecting the works at Kololo Airstrip which will be the venue for his show.
