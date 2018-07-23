Sponsored Links Uganda Entertainment Photos Sponsored

Golden Heart Concert Dome at Kololo Airstrip

The Dome-Kololo Airstrip, venue for Bebe Cool's Golden Heart Concert. Inset is Elvis Sekyanzi and Bebe Cool It is exactly 12 days to Bebe Cool's Golden Heart Concert, but since the dome is going to be some huge tent of sorts, Silk Events has gotten to work. The Gagamel CEO was yesterday inspecting the works at Kololo Airstrip which will be the venue for his show. Related: I will be there, President, confirms attending Bebe Cool’s concert