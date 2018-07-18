#
www.ugandaonline.net

   

Sponsored Links

Uganda Entertainment Photos

Sponsored

Wednesday, 18 July 2018
Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi and Fille Mutoni

Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi and Fille Mutoni
The three female artists; Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi and Fille Mutoni are out of the country for performances and short vacations.

The 'Munange' singer, Winnie Nwagi is in the US and will be performing at Little Kampala Bar and Grill this Saturday (Jul 21) and next Saturday, the mom of one will be performing live in Boston at the French Club Waltham where she will be pulling all her hip strokes. Meanwhile, on the sides of her visit, Winnie is learning how to swim.

On the hand, the 'Obasinga' singer, Fille Mutoni, is off to wow her fans in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands as part of her Alter Ego Europe Tour.

  • 21 July - Germany
  • 28 July - Sweden
  • 4 August - Amsterdam
  • 11 August - Denmark
  • 3rd and 10th August - Germany

Lydia Jazmine of the Ojakunzita fame is also taking a short break in the UK.

Posted by: AT 08:00 pm   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

Entertainment Photos in Uganda.

Sponsored

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery

Sponsored Links

Sponsored

Random Pick

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 