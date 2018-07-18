Uganda Entertainment Photos



The three female artists; Lydia Jazmine, Winnie Nwagi and Fille Mutoni are out of the country for performances and short vacations.

The 'Munange' singer, Winnie Nwagi is in the US and will be performing at Little Kampala Bar and Grill this Saturday (Jul 21) and next Saturday, the mom of one will be performing live in Boston at the French Club Waltham where she will be pulling all her hip strokes. Meanwhile, on the sides of her visit, Winnie is learning how to swim.

On the hand, the 'Obasinga' singer, Fille Mutoni, is off to wow her fans in Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Netherlands as part of her Alter Ego Europe Tour.

21 July - Germany

28 July - Sweden

4 August - Amsterdam

11 August - Denmark

3rd and 10th August - Germany

Lydia Jazmine of the Ojakunzita fame is also taking a short break in the UK.