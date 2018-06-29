Sponsored Links Uganda Entertainment Photos Sponsored

Juliana Kanyomozi all set to release her latest album Juliana - "So excited. I’m about to release my new album and I can’t wait. Each song is a different layer of me. An opportunity to express my self on many things that are close to my heart. Some of the songs I’ve worked on for some time, yet never been heard by anyone. Can’t wait to share these BITS&PIECES of me with you guys. Album drops 2nd July 2018."