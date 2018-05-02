Sponsored Links Uganda Entertainment Photos Sponsored

Fik Fameika for Blankets and Wine The 19th edition of Blankets and Wine is back for this Sunday (May 6th) at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Shafik Walukagga aka Fic Fameica is the leading act. Others to perform include R'Africa, Ugandan based Congolese trio, Eth who did 'Kunya' with Sheebah Karungi, Ugandan based Kenyan songstress, Tonya and Heavy K from South Africa.