Uganda Entertainment Photos

Wednesday, 02 May 2018
Fik Fameika for Blankets and Wine

Fik Fameica to perform at Lugogo Cricket Oval this Sunday

The 19th edition of Blankets and Wine is back for this Sunday (May 6th) at Lugogo Cricket Oval and Shafik Walukagga aka Fic Fameica is the leading act. Others to perform include R'Africa, Ugandan based Congolese trio, Eth who did 'Kunya' with Sheebah Karungi, Ugandan based Kenyan songstress, Tonya and Heavy K from South Africa.

Guests at the previous Blankets and Wine event

