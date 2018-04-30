Sponsored Links Uganda Entertainment Photos Sponsored

Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto spend weekend on a boat cruise Tanzanian Bongo flava star, Diamond Platnumz was over the weekend in a jovial mood as he was joined by close friends and his baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto on a boat cruise with his music playing in the background. The cruise went on till late in the night as seen from the short clip Hamisa shared captioned as; "Own World, Happiness looks god on me."