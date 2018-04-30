Uganda Entertainment Photos

#
Monday, 30 April 2018
Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto spend weekend on a boat cruise

Inset is Diamond Platnumz who was joined by Hamisa and other close friends on a boat cruise

Tanzanian Bongo flava star, Diamond Platnumz was over the weekend in a jovial mood as he was joined by close friends and his baby mama, Hamisa Mobetto on a boat cruise with his music playing in the background. The cruise went on till late in the night as seen from the short clip Hamisa shared captioned as; "Own World, Happiness looks god on me."

Hamisa Mobetto feeling sweet in this see through beach dress

