#
www.ugandaonline.net
Latest Entertainment News

Jack Pemba speaks out on the leaked Honey Suleman clips
Jack Pemba’s Honey Suleman opens a new Facebook  account
Jack Pemba leaks ex-lover's private clips
Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto officially dating
Bryan White to reconcile Sseguya and Chameleone
Miracle Ikwechukwu wins BBNaija Season three
 

Sponsored

Zari Hassan
Uganda's Red Pepper Tabloid
Celebrity Gossip
Celebrity News

One Stop Centre for Latest Celebrity News and Gossip.

Follow Us!

Latest Posts

Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Suggested for You 

@ugandaonline tweets

Sponsored

Big Brother Naija 


 
Sponsored
Evicted Housemates

Big Brother Naija season 3 highlights
Miracle beats Cee-C to win BBNaija top prize
Monday, 23 April 2018

Miracle Ikwechukwu wins Big Brother Naija season 3

Miracle emerged as the overall winner of Big Brother Naija beating all the 19 contestants. Among the finalists, Cee-c trailed him with 28.04% followed by Tobi at 22.53%, Alex and Nina followed in that order. Miracle has not only won the top prize, but also the Payporte games that saw him win 1Million Naira not forgetting that a few days back, he also won the 200,000 Naira ..Read More

Posted by: uowd AT 12:24 am   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+
Miracle beats Cee-C to win BBNaija top prize
Monday, 23 April 2018
Miracle beats the 19 contestants to win the top big Brother Naija prize of 25Million Naira cash and an SUV
Anto is the Eleventh housemate to be evicted
Monday, 19 March 2018
Anto stands a chance of boucing back to the Big Brother Naija house after being evicted
Teddy A and Bambam get fans talking
Wednesday, 28 February 2018
Biggie's cameras were able to land on Teddy A and Bambam in some Double Wahala action
Ahneeka, Ifu Ennada, Cee-C and partners up for eviction
Tuesday, 27 February 2018
Six housemates are up for eviction and they include, Ifu Ennada, Cee-C, Angel, Ahneeka, Lolu and Leo
Big Brother Naija Double Wahala pairs shuffled
Tuesday, 20 February 2018
Nina's boyfriend, Miracle is the new Head of House
Sponsored

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery

Angola Botswana Ethiopia Ghana Malawi Mozambique Namibia Nigeria Kenya South Africa Uganda Tanzania Zambia Zimbabwe

Uganda

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 