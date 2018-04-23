Jack Pemba speaks out on the leaked Honey Suleman clips
Jack Pemba’s Honey Suleman opens a new Facebook account
Jack Pemba leaks ex-lover's private clips
Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto officially dating
Bryan White to reconcile Sseguya and Chameleone
Miracle Ikwechukwu wins BBNaija Season three
Sponsored
- April 2018 (1)
- March 2018 (1)
- February 2018 (6)
- January 2018 (3)
- July 2017 (1)
- April 2017 (3)
- March 2017 (6)
- February 2017 (12)
- October 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (1)
- December 2014 (3)
- November 2014 (3)
- October 2014 (19)
- September 2014 (8)
- August 2014 (1)
- January 2014 (1)
- August 2013 (9)
- July 2013 (3)
- June 2013 (14)
- May 2013 (11)
- March 2013 (2)
- February 2013 (2)
- January 2013 (1)
- September 2012 (1)
- August 2012 (2)
- July 2012 (15)
- June 2012 (25)
- May 2012 (40)
- April 2012 (1)
- March 2012 (5)
- February 2012 (3)
- January 2012 (3)
- October 2011 (3)
- September 2011 (4)
- August 2011 (6)
- July 2011 (22)
- June 2011 (23)
- May 2011 (37)
- April 2011 (5)
- February 2011 (1)
- January 2011 (1)
- October 2010 (7)
- September 2010 (17)
- August 2010 (29)
- July 2010 (9)
- June 2010 (1)
- April 2010 (1)
- January 2010 (2)
- December 2009 (3)
- November 2009 (11)
- October 2009 (12)
- September 2009 (20)
- August 2009 (3)
- July 2009 (3)
- June 2009 (3)
- January 2009 (1)
- December 2008 (1)
- November 2008 (13)
- October 2008 (25)
- September 2008 (16)
- August 2008 (7)
- Angola (28)
- BBNaija (6)
- Big Brother (226)
- Big Brother Naija (9)
- Bisola (1)
- Botswana (25)
- Celeb News (2)
- Elizabeth (5)
- Entertainment (1)
- Ernest (2)
- Ethiopia (26)
- Evicted Housemates (74)
- Ghana (46)
- Hannington (17)
- International (1)
- Kenya (56)
- Kevin (8)
- Liberia (4)
- Malawi (22)
- Maureen Kyalya (2)
- Maureen Namatovu (1)
- Miss Uganda (1)
- Morris (2)
- Mozambique (20)
- Mzamo (1)
- Namibia (38)
- Nigeria (83)
- Nkenna (1)
- Phil (3)
- Rwanda (4)
- Sharon (9)
- Shower Hour (1)
- Sierra Leone (15)
- South Africa (48)
- Tanzania (38)
- Uganda (118)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Zambia (36)
- Zimbabwe (57)
|Suggested for You
Sponsored
Monday, 23 April 2018
Miracle emerged as the overall winner of Big Brother Naija beating all the 19 contestants. Among the finalists, Cee-c trailed him with 28.04% followed by Tobi at 22.53%, Alex and Nina followed in that order. Miracle has not only won the top prize, but also the Payporte games that saw him win 1Million Naira not forgetting that a few days back, he also won the 200,000 Naira ..Read More
Sponsored
|Popular This Week