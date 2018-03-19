#
Hipipo Awards 2018 - Winners

Hipipo Awards 2018 winners

The awarding event was held at Kampala Serena Hotel which filled up to capacity, Sheebah Karungi was the Artist of the year and Best Female Artist, she also won three other awards..Read More

 Entertainment Photos

Top Stories 
Hipipo Awards 2018 - Winners
Monday, 19 March 2018
2018 Hipipo Awards winners
Anne Kansiime rubs shoulders with former Liberian President
Thursday, 08 March 2018
Comedienne Anne Kansiime to present a paper at the Women Leadership conference in Massachusetts.
Wendy combines ten Moze Radio songs for a tribute song
Thursday, 01 March 2018
This is arguably the best Moze Radio tribute song
Live: Susan Magara Requiem Mass in Mbuya
Wednesday, 28 February 2018
Susan Magara's body was discovered 20 days after she was kidnapped, her captors demanded for millions of dollars.
Zari talks to BBC about her break up with Platnumz
Monday, 26 February 2018
Zari says she dumped Diamond Platnumz because he was still seeing his ex-lover, Wema Sepetu

