#
www.ugandaonline.net

Ads
Thursday, 01 March 2018
Wendy combines ten Moze Radio songs for a tribute song

Wendy Thelma releases a touching Moze Radio tribute song

Wendy Thelma doing her thing in the Moze Radio tribute song

 With the so many Moze Radio songs released last month, this one comes off as the best, Wendy combines at least 7 Moze Radio songs in one to do a tribute song for the fallen star.

When Weasel listened to the song, he demanded that someone tags with this young lady who he wants to sign under Angel Music..The-minute video has since been blocked on YouTube for copyright related issues, but the song is proof enough that Moze Radio will forever live on and never to be forgotten..Read More 

Posted by: uowd AT 03:18 am   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

Diamond Platnumz dumped on Valentine's day

It's over between Zari and Diamond Platnumz

Bebe Cool's Love You Everyday song on BA's inflight playlist
Spice Diana's shocking high school grades
Second Big Brother Naija fake eviction show
Hamisa Mobetto invite for Diamond Platnumz on Valentine's day
Desire Luzinda falls while Ice Skating
Inside Zari's stunning kitchen
Bryan White tells off Mama Phina
Lilian Mbabazi's final words to Moze Radio
Juliana comes to the rescue of promoter Balaam
Diamond Platnumz to pay Hamisa Mobetto Shs 9million per month
Bryan White falls out with Weasel

Moze Radio funeral program released

Moze Radio - Rest in Peace

Hamisa Mobetto invite for Diamond Platnumz on Valentine's day

Mama Dee (Hamisa Mobetto) VS. Mrs. Dee (Zari Hassan)

Sponsored

 Entertainment Photos

Ads

Top Stories 
Wendy combines ten Moze Radio songs for a tribute song
Thursday, 01 March 2018
This is arguably the best Moze Radio tribute song
Live: Susan Magara Requiem Mass in Mbuya
Wednesday, 28 February 2018
Susan Magara's body was discovered 20 days after she was kidnapped, her captors demanded for millions of dollars.
Zari talks to BBC about her break up with Platnumz
Monday, 26 February 2018
Zari says she dumped Diamond Platnumz because he was still seeing his ex-lover, Wema Sepetu
Zari and Diamond Platnumz no more
Thursday, 15 February 2018
The power couple is no more after calling it quits, Platnumz can now date his babes without fear or favor
Niniola's thrilling performance at the BBNaija live show
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
This is the last week of honeymoon in the house, the third week will see the first housemates to be evicted

Ads

Weasel terminates dealings with Bryan White
Spice Diana's weave falls off while on TV
Artists signed to Bryan White Foundation get five year contract
Fille showers her baby daddy and manager with love
Nina is not happy with Big Brother shuffling the pairs
Miracle Ikwechukwu the pilot and Nina in the lead
Housemates get to know each other better
Uganda's Ellah joins the Nollywood movie industry
Kampala woman finds another woman in her bed on Valentine's Day
Diamond Platnumz on suicide watch after being dumped
Hamisa Mobetto having the last laugh
Big Brother Naija first double wahala nominations
Moze Radio pics a day before the bar brawl
How Diamond Platnumz and Zari spent their Valentine's day
Diamond Platnumz dumped on Valentine's day
Spice Diana working on her '32-Points' track

Ads
Ads

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery




Ads

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 