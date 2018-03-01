Sponsored
Thursday, 01 March 2018
Wendy Thelma releases a touching Moze Radio tribute song
With the so many Moze Radio songs released last month, this one comes off as the best, Wendy combines at least 7 Moze Radio songs in one to do a tribute song for the fallen star.
When Weasel listened to the song, he demanded that someone tags with this young lady who he wants to sign under Angel Music..The-minute video has since been blocked on YouTube for copyright related issues, but the song is proof enough that Moze Radio will forever live on and never to be forgotten..Read More
