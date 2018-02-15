#
Thursday, 15 February 2018
Zari and Diamond Platnumz no more

It's over between Zari and Diamond Platnumz

Zari has serious engagements down in South Africa that have kept her very busy and therefore, not having enough time to monitor her lover and his movements. This kind of gave him a leeway to do as he pleased, but looks like that freedom has been abused beyond tolerable levels, she has called it quits..Read More

Diamond Platnumz dumped on Valentine's day

Frank Gashumba starts petition to have Kasuku fired
Bryan White bankrolls Weasel, to pay him double per show
The bouncer who hit Moze Radio arrested
Moze Radio was the last one, Chameleone warns killers
Interview: Moze Radio talks about his musical journey
Thousands turn up for Moze Radio's Requiem Mass and Kololo Vigil
Moze Radio leaves behind three children

Moze Radio funeral program released

Moze Radio - Rest in Peace

Hamisa Mobetto invite for Diamond Platnumz on Valentine's day

Mama Dee (Hamisa Mobetto) VS. Mrs. Dee (Zari Hassan)

 Entertainment Photos

Top Stories 
Thursday, 15 February 2018
The power couple is no more after calling it quits, Platnumz can now date his babes without fear or favor
Niniola's thrilling performance at the BBNaija live show
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
This is the last week of honeymoon in the house, the third week will see the first housemates to be evicted
Child neglect-court rules in favor of Hamisa Mobetto
Saturday, 10 February 2018
Hamisa Mobetto is all smiles after court ordered Platnumz to pay her Shs 9million per month
Chameleone warns Moze Radio killers
Sunday, 04 February 2018
Chameleone has warned Moze Radio killers telling them that he is the last artist they have taken..
Thousands mourn Moze Radio
Saturday, 03 February 2018
Moze Radio is the first artist whose body was lying-in-state at Kololo Independence Grounds

Inside Zari's stunning kitchen
Bryan White tells off Mama Phina
Lilian Mbabazi's final words to Moze Radio
Juliana comes to the rescue of promoter Balaam
Diamond Platnumz to pay Hamisa Mobetto Shs 9million per month
Bryan White falls out with Weasel
Douglas Lwanga joins NBS TV
Moze Radio post-funeral family meeting
Moze Radio prime killer suspect charged with murder
Mixed reactions over Kasuku-Moze Radio talk
Douglas Lwanga quits NTV, set to join another TV station
 

