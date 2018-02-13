Sponsored
|Popular This Week
|
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
The 20 Big Brother Naija housemates are still enjoying Biggie's house, but starting with next, Sunday, it won't be business as usual as more than two pairs will be evicted. Niniola Apata better known by her stage name as Niniola performed during the second fake eviction show leaving the audience in wild cheers...Read More
Moze Radio aka Moses Sekibogo dies at Case Hospital
Moze Radio aka Moses Sekibogo dies at Case Hospital
Sponsored
|
Ads
Tuesday, 13 February 2018
Saturday, 10 February 2018
Hamisa Mobetto is all smiles after court ordered Platnumz to pay her Shs 9million per month
Sunday, 04 February 2018
Chameleone has warned Moze Radio killers telling them that he is the last artist they have taken..
Saturday, 03 February 2018
Moze Radio is the first artist whose body was lying-in-state at Kololo Independence Grounds
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Diamond Platnumz spotted with his other wife, Wema Sepetu
Ads
Douglas Lwanga joins NBS TV
Sponsored
|Popular This Week
Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.