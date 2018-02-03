Sponsored
Saturday, 03 February 2018
Thousands turn up for Moze Radio's Requiem Mass and Kololo Vigil
The Obudde singer, Moze Radio, was eulogized by all those who spoke during the requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral, the singer's remains were taken to Kololo Independence Grounds where several artists were performing mostly Goodlyfe songs..Read More
Moze Radio battling for life after being thumped by a bouncer
Statement on Moze Radio's condition
Saturday, 03 February 2018
Moze Radio is the first artist whose body was lying-in-state at Kololo Independence Grounds
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Diamond Platnumz spotted with his other wife, Wema Sepetu
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Over the weekend, Diamond Platnumz was spotted with Wema Sepetu
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Fifi Da Queen introduced her lover to the parents in Wobulenzi
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Moze Radio adds another year to his age, but his birthday finds him in ICU..
Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
