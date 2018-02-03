#
www.ugandaonline.net

Saturday, 03 February 2018
Thousands mourn Moze Radio

Thousands turn up for Moze Radio's Requiem Mass and Kololo Vigil

Moze Radio's casket and inset is his son in prayer

The Obudde singer, Moze Radio, was eulogized by all those who spoke during the requiem mass at Lubaga Cathedral, the singer's remains were taken to Kololo Independence Grounds where several artists were performing mostly Goodlyfe songs..Read More

Tunda Sebastian making life difficult for Zari

Moze Radio is the first artist whose body was lying-in-state at Kololo Independence Grounds
