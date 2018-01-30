#
www.ugandaonline.net

Ads
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Diamond Platnumz spotted with Wema Sepetu

Diamond Platnumz and Wema Sepetu at Hyatt Regency Dar Es Salaam

Diamond Platnumz was at Hyatt Regency where he was for the signing of a new member to Wasafi Records and Wema also attended, but the chemistry between them left many talking...Read More

Posted by: uowd AT 11:10 am   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

Moze Radio battling for life after being thumped by a bouncer

Inset is Moze Radio at Case Clinic before the head operation

Other artists also respond to Bebe Cool's list
Greatest of all time 100 Chameleone songs
Chameleone responds to Bebe Cool's list
BEBE Cool awards and recognitions to become official
SK Mbuga shows off another Lamborghini

Diamond Platnumz' side chic, Tunda, on Zari's case

Tunda Sebastian making life difficult for Zari

Bryan White gave Peng Peng $40,000

Bryan White strikes a pose on his creme Lexus convertible

Sponsored

 Entertainment Photos

Ads

Top Stories 
Video of Diamond Platnumz and Wema Sepetu cuddling
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Diamond Platnumz spotted with his other wife, Wema Sepetu
Diamond Platnumz spotted with Wema Sepetu
Tuesday, 30 January 2018
Over the weekend, Diamond Platnumz was spotted with Wema Sepetu
Bukedde's Fifi Da Queen at her intro
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Fifi Da Queen introduced her lover to the parents in Wobulenzi
Get well messages for Moze Radio
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Moze Radio adds another year to his age, but his birthday finds him in ICU..
Bryan White falls out with Peng Peng
Saturday, 20 January 2018
Peng Peng was bitter with Bryan White for dealing with those who celebrating following his arrest

Ads

Fifi Da Queen's intro gets many talking
Bebe Cool and Zuena celebrate 16th anniversary
Moze Radio shocking pics in the Chuma video ft Spice Diana
Artists send Moze Radio comforting messages
Statement on Moze Radio's condition
Moze Radio battling for life after being thumped by a bouncer
Bryan White gave Peng Peng $40,000
Eddy Kenzo's Big Talent Crew signs new talent
Fans throw a surprise birthday party for Leila Kayondo
Diamond Platnumz' side chic, Tunda, on Zari's case
Zari adds an AUDI model 2015 to her fleet
FIK Fameica's Freedom City show was sold out
SK Mbuga ventures into bus transport business
Bebe Cool says Kenzo is suffering from inferiority complex
Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Bryan White to relocate to the village as Kampala is full of haters

Ads
Ads

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery




Ads

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 