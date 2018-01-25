#
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Bukedde's Fifi Da Queen at her intro

Fifi Da Queen doing her thing including assuring her haters

Fifi Da Queen controlled the numbers by putting her introduction on a working day, many who share the same line of duty are complaining that if she wanted them to attend, she could have chosen a weekend for her event..Read More

SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted

SK Mbuga and Vivienne making headlines in Sweden following a fake gold scam deal worth billions of shillings

Other artists also respond to Bebe Cool's list
Greatest of all time 100 Chameleone songs
Chameleone responds to Bebe Cool's list
BEBE Cool awards and recognitions to become official
SK Mbuga shows off another Lamborghini

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga

Heisoo and Angella Vivienne Chebet and inset are some of the gold pics she sent him

 Entertainment Photos

Fifi Da Queen introduced her lover to the parents in Wobulenzi
Get well messages for Moze Radio
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Moze Radio adds another year to his age, but his birthday finds him in ICU..
Bryan White falls out with Peng Peng
Saturday, 20 January 2018
Peng Peng was bitter with Bryan White for dealing with those who celebrating following his arrest
Eddy Kenzo signs Pia Pounds to his Big Talent Crew
Friday, 19 January 2018
Pia Pounds says she is into this for business and not after Kenzo as some are already thinking..
Leila Kayondo and Geosteady worringly close
Friday, 19 January 2018
Leila Kayondo planted a hot one on Geosteady during her surprise birthday bash that was organised by her fans

Fans throw a surprise birthday party for Leila Kayondo
Diamond Platnumz' side chic, Tunda, on Zari's case
Zari adds an AUDI model 2015 to her fleet
FIK Fameica's Freedom City show was sold out
SK Mbuga ventures into bus transport business
Bebe Cool says Kenzo is suffering from inferiority complex
Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Bryan White to relocate to the village as Kampala is full of haters

Popular This Week 
