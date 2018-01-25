|
Fifi Da Queen controlled the numbers by putting her introduction on a working day, many who share the same line of duty are complaining that if she wanted them to attend, she could have chosen a weekend for her event..Read More
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Fifi Da Queen introduced her lover to the parents in Wobulenzi
Moze Radio adds another year to his age, but his birthday finds him in ICU..
Saturday, 20 January 2018
Peng Peng was bitter with Bryan White for dealing with those who celebrating following his arrest
Friday, 19 January 2018
Pia Pounds says she is into this for business and not after Kenzo as some are already thinking..
Friday, 19 January 2018
Leila Kayondo planted a hot one on Geosteady during her surprise birthday bash that was organised by her fans
Fans throw a surprise birthday party for Leila Kayondo
