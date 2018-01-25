#
Thursday, 25 January 2018
Get well messages for Moze Radio

Moze Radio with Juliana and Jose Chameleone

Following the bar brawl that led Moze Radio be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), several artists have since sent the singer get well messages, Meanwhile, today is Moze Radio's birthday..Read More

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga

Heisoo and Angella Vivienne Chebet and inset are some of the gold pics she sent him

