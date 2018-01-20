#
www.ugandaonline.net

Ads
Saturday, 20 January 2018
Bryan White falls out with Peng Peng

Peng Peng was so bitter with Bryan White as the two were engaging with each other over Facebook live, he went on to assure him that even after giving him US$40,000, he was ready to part ways with the socialite now that he has politicians who can give him even better money..Read More

Bryan White, Peng Peng and Pastor Mondo during the Facebook live session

Posted by: uowd AT 02:41 am   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted

SK Mbuga and Vivienne making headlines in Sweden following a fake gold scam deal worth billions of shillings

How our local stars wished us a new year
She is Spark TV's Zahara Toto
Meet the new Don trying to replace Ivan Semwanga
Rapper, Navio, introduced by longtime lover, Mathilda
Zari sheds tears over Hamisa Mobetto
Why Desire Luzinda missed Lwasa's birthday bash

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga

Heisoo and Angella Vivienne Chebet and inset are some of the gold pics she sent him

Sponsored

 Entertainment Photos

Ads

Top Stories 
Bryan White falls out with Peng Peng
Saturday, 20 January 2018
Peng Peng was bitter with Bryan White for dealing with those who celebrating following his arrest
Eddy Kenzo signs Pia Pounds to his Big Talent Crew
Friday, 19 January 2018
Pia Pounds says she is into this for business and not after Kenzo as some are already thinking..
Leila Kayondo and Geosteady worringly close
Friday, 19 January 2018
Leila Kayondo planted a hot one on Geosteady during her surprise birthday bash that was organised by her fans
Tunda Sebastian spotted with Dee Platnumz
Friday, 19 January 2018
Tunda Sebastian is determined to make life difficult for Zari
Zari adds another Audi to her fleet
Wednesday, 17 January 2018
A new year calls for new things and Zari is already in news wheels

Ads

Other artists also respond to Bebe Cool's list
Greatest of all time 100 Chameleone songs
Chameleone responds to Bebe Cool's list
BEBE Cool awards and recognitions to become official
SK Mbuga shows off another Lamborghini
Fik Fameika does a Kutama on his new wheels
Socialite Bryan White released on bail
Eddy Kenzo reacts to Bebe Cool's 2017 top list
The Kayanja's celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary
Sheila Don Zella allows Big Eye to meet the son
Bebe Cool lists his top 2017 songs
SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga
SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted
What Bryan White has been up to while in Luzira
Ivan Don Junior, Raphael Semwanga, turns 12

Ads
Ads

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery




Ads

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 