Wednesday, 17 January 2018
Zari adds another Audi to her fleet

Zari shows off her latest ride, an AUDI

The Brooklyn City College CEO is in new wheels, she is a proud owner of an Audi 2015..Read More

SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted

SK Mbuga and Vivienne making headlines in Sweden following a fake gold scam deal worth billions of shillings

How our local stars wished us a new year
She is Spark TV's Zahara Toto
Meet the new Don trying to replace Ivan Semwanga
Rapper, Navio, introduced by longtime lover, Mathilda
Zari sheds tears over Hamisa Mobetto
Why Desire Luzinda missed Lwasa's birthday bash

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga

Heisoo and Angella Vivienne Chebet and inset are some of the gold pics she sent him

 Entertainment Photos

Top Stories 
A new year calls for new things and Zari is already in news wheels
SK Mbuga into luxury bus coaches
Tuesday, 16 January 2018
SK Mbuga has ventured into the bus transport competing with the likes of Modern Coast
Bebe Cool speaks out on a number of issues
Monday, 15 January 2018
Bebe Cool says Eddy Kenzo is failing to handle fame and adds that he has inferiority complex issues
Big Brother Naija is back
Friday, 12 January 2018
BBANaija season 2 host, Ebuka, will be hosting the forthcoming edition too.
Chameleone defends title in Bebe Cool's response
Thursday, 11 January 2018
Never depend on other people to define your glory, embrace what God gave you, he then went on to share over 100 of his songs

BEBE Cool awards and recognitions to become official
SK Mbuga shows off another Lamborghini
Fik Fameika does a Kutama on his new wheels
Socialite Bryan White released on bail
Eddy Kenzo reacts to Bebe Cool's 2017 top list
The Kayanja's celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary
Sheila Don Zella allows Big Eye to meet the son
Bebe Cool lists his top 2017 songs
SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga
SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted
What Bryan White has been up to while in Luzira
Ivan Don Junior, Raphael Semwanga, turns 12

