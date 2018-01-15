#
www.ugandaonline.net

Monday, 15 January 2018
Bebe Cool speaks out on a number of issues

Bebe Cool while appearing on NTV with APass

Bebe Cool was on Friday appearing on Spark TV during the Koona program with Miles Rwamiti, he talked about a number of issues affecting the industry currently including his bitter exchange with Eddy Kenzo..Read More

SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted

SK Mbuga and Vivienne making headlines in Sweden following a fake gold scam deal worth billions of shillings

How our local stars wished us a new year
She is Spark TV's Zahara Toto
Meet the new Don trying to replace Ivan Semwanga
Rapper, Navio, introduced by longtime lover, Mathilda
Zari sheds tears over Hamisa Mobetto
Why Desire Luzinda missed Lwasa's birthday bash

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga

Heisoo and Angella Vivienne Chebet and inset are some of the gold pics she sent him

 Entertainment Photos

Top Stories 
Bebe Cool says Eddy Kenzo is failing to handle fame and adds that he has inferiority complex issues
Big Brother Naija is back
Friday, 12 January 2018
BBANaija season 2 host, Ebuka, will be hosting the forthcoming edition too.
Chameleone defends title in Bebe Cool's response
Thursday, 11 January 2018
Never depend on other people to define your glory, embrace what God gave you, he then went on to share over 100 of his songs
Bryan White is back to start from where he stopped
Monday, 08 January 2018
Luzira prisoners are not happy after Bryan White being released on bail..
Finally, Big Eye meets his son, Britton
Sunday, 07 January 2018
Big Eye and Sheila met before she left for the US, the singer was back to doing what he did best with the singer back then

Eddy Kenzo reacts to Bebe Cool's 2017 top list
The Kayanja's celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary
Sheila Don Zella allows Big Eye to meet the son
Bebe Cool lists his top 2017 songs
What Bryan White has been up to while in Luzira
Ivan Don Junior, Raphael Semwanga, turns 12

Popular This Week 
