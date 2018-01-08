Sponsored
Monday, 08 January 2018
Brian Kirumira aka Bryan White was this morning released on bail together with his bodyguard corporal Thomas Okot. The socialite who is battling with attempted murder charges was released on a cash bail of Ugx 10million. He will be returning to court on Jan 30, 2018..Read More
SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted
Desire Luzinda sounds like Celine Dion in this song
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Monday, 08 January 2018
Luzira prisoners are not happy after Bryan White being released on bail..
Sunday, 07 January 2018
Big Eye and Sheila met before she left for the US, the singer was back to doing what he did best with the singer back then
Saturday, 06 January 2018
SK Mbuga says he does not know the Swedish politician accusing his wife of taking his billions..
Saturday, 06 January 2018
Bebe Cool is currently in South Africa, but before going, he released his top list of artists which has ruffled some feathers.
Saturday, 06 January 2018
I have never met the Swedish politician, SK Mbuga noted
Ivan Don Junior, Raphael Semwanga, turns 12
