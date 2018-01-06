Sponsored
Saturday, 06 January 2018
Bebe Cool released his top list of top 2017 artists, he was among and he warns that 2018 will be his year too after releasing at least 15 songs.The list had the likes of fast rising artists like; Fik Fameica, B2C and of course some old guards like Lydia Jazmine and Irene Ntale who have equally done well..Read More
SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted
I can date other men, I love being loved-Zari
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Saturday, 06 January 2018
SK Mbuga says he does not know the Swedish politician accusing his wife of taking his billions..
Saturday, 06 January 2018
Bebe Cool is currently in South Africa, but before going, he released his top list of artists which has ruffled some feathers.
Saturday, 06 January 2018
I have never met the Swedish politician, SK Mbuga noted
Thursday, 04 January 2018
SK Mbuga and his wife Vivienne Birungi are making headlines in Sweden after a conning a 70-year-old
Thursday, 04 January 2018
Bryan White buys Plasma TVs fully connected with DSTV's for inmates, they eat bread and butter and a lot more
Why Desire Luzinda missed Lwasa's birthday bash
