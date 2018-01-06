#
You need work to appear on my top list, Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool performing during the enad of year bash

Bebe Cool released his top list of top 2017 artists, he was among and he warns that 2018 will be his year too after releasing at least 15 songs.The list had the likes of fast rising artists like; Fik Fameica, B2C and of course some old guards like Lydia Jazmine and Irene Ntale who have equally done well..Read More

SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted

SK Mbuga and Vivienne making headlines in Sweden following a fake gold scam deal worth billions of shillings

I can date other men, I love being loved-Zari
Diamond Platnumz emulating Zari's ex, flaunts pounds
Iryn Namubiru celebrates 36th birthday in style
Diamond Platnumz outs WAKA featuring Rick Ross
Dorothy dumps Herbert Shonga for a Malawian dude
Hits by the fallen songwriter, Saxess Busulwa

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

SK Mbuga responds to the 23billion gold scam saga

Heisoo and Angella Vivienne Chebet and inset are some of the gold pics she sent him

 Entertainment Photos

