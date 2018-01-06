Sponsored
|Popular This Week
|
Saturday, 06 January 2018
When SK Mbuga saw this he wondered which SK they were referring to, but they reminded him..Meanwhile, he told some folks that he has never met the politician accusing his wife of taking the billions in question. Swedish police continues with the hunt for the two though..Read More
SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted
I can date other men, I love being loved-Zari
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Sponsored
|
Ads
Saturday, 06 January 2018
SK Mbuga says he does not know the Swedish politician accusing his wife of taking his billions..
Saturday, 06 January 2018
Bebe Cool is currently in South Africa, but before going, he released his top list of artists which has ruffled some feathers.
Saturday, 06 January 2018
I have never met the Swedish politician, SK Mbuga noted
Thursday, 04 January 2018
SK Mbuga and his wife Vivienne Birungi are making headlines in Sweden after a conning a 70-year-old
Thursday, 04 January 2018
Bryan White buys Plasma TVs fully connected with DSTV's for inmates, they eat bread and butter and a lot more
Ads
Why Desire Luzinda missed Lwasa's birthday bash
Sponsored
|Popular This Week
Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.