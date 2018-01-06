Sponsored
|Popular This Week
|
Saturday, 06 January 2018
SK Mbuga's wife told authorities that Sten Heinsoo was her sugar daddy and boyfriend, but her true love was in Uganda and these were some of the 'gold pics' that she sent him and on seeing them, she wired more money. In total, he wired 53Krona to a Ugandan bank which is equivalent to 23.8billion shillings..Read More
SK Mbuga and his wife, Vivienne, Busted
I can date other men, I love being loved-Zari
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Sponsored
|
Ads
Saturday, 06 January 2018
SK Mbuga says he does not know the Swedish politician accusing his wife of taking his billions..
Saturday, 06 January 2018
Bebe Cool is currently in South Africa, but before going, he released his top list of artists which has ruffled some feathers.
Saturday, 06 January 2018
I have never met the Swedish politician, SK Mbuga noted
Thursday, 04 January 2018
SK Mbuga and his wife Vivienne Birungi are making headlines in Sweden after a conning a 70-year-old
Thursday, 04 January 2018
Bryan White buys Plasma TVs fully connected with DSTV's for inmates, they eat bread and butter and a lot more
Ads
Why Desire Luzinda missed Lwasa's birthday bash
Sponsored
|Popular This Week
Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.