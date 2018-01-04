#
Ivan Don Jr - Like Father Like Son

Zari's second born turns 12

Raphael turned 12 , he is already emulating his dad in every way..Read More

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

Zari attacks Hamisa Mobetto after the white party

The war between Zari and Hamisa Mobetto is far from over

 Entertainment Photos

Top Stories 
SK Mbuga's wife, Vivienne, in hiding over 23Billion
Thursday, 04 January 2018
SK Mbuga and his wife Vivienne Birungi are making headlines in Sweden after a conning a 70-year-old
Bryan White does wonders in Luzira prison
Thursday, 04 January 2018
Bryan White buys Plasma TVs fully connected with DSTV's for inmates, they eat bread and butter and a lot more
Ivan Don Jr - Like Father Like Son
Thursday, 04 January 2018
Zari's second born, Raphael,added another year, but the swag is like for his fallen dad
New year messages from our celebs
Tuesday, 02 January 2018
New year messages from our local stars
Zahara Totto has no regrets quitting music for a TV Job
Monday, 01 January 2018
Spark TV's Zahara Totto has enjoyed her job in the last two months by hanging with all the Ba Summers who were behind the December parties

