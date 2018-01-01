#
Zahara Totto has no regrets quitting music for a TV Job

Zahara Toto in her leg over pose and inset are some of her business friends
Zahara Totto strikes her leg over pose and in white is Zahara with Don Bahat and in Orange is the guy behind the One Million Dollar party. Zahara enjoying herself with a yet to be identified guy..Read More

Zahara smiling from ear to ear after receiving cash from Don Bahat

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

 Entertainment Photos

Zahara Totto has no regrets quitting music for a TV Job
Monday, 01 January 2018
Spark TV's Zahara Totto has enjoyed her job in the last two months by hanging with all the Ba Summers who were behind the December parties
Slay Queens were seen scrambling for cash
Monday, 01 January 2018
It was the Money and Power Party and oh yes some shillings were seen being thrown to the crowd..
Navio is off the shelf as lover introduces him to parents
Sunday, 31 December 2017
Rapper Navio introduced by lover at her parents home
Hamisa Mobetto is a serious pain to Zari
Saturday, 30 December 2017
Zari had never dreamt of having a rival, but Hamisa Mobetto has made life very difficult for her
Desire Luzinda's business partner turns 46
Friday, 29 December 2017
Desire Luzinda did not send any birthday wishes for his business partner after another side dish threw a surprise birthday bash for him

