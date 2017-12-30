#
Saturday, 30 December 2017
Hamisa Mobetto is a serious pain to Zari

Navio comforting Zari during the Zari All White Party

Zari has been through a lot, but the issue of Hamisa Mobetto is eating her up, the elephant is failing to stand after being constantly poked by the mosquito..Read More

Zari attacks Hamisa Mobetto after the white party

You can't intimidate Hamisa and you go scot free....

Uganda Police confirms arresting Bryan White
Socialite Bryan White arrested for attempted murder
Eddy Kenzo speaks out about Rema split rumors
Talented Songwriter Saxess Busulwa dead
Crazy Wizkid female fan identified

Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More

Zari attacks Hamisa Mobetto after the white party

The war between Zari and Hamisa Mobetto is far from over

 Entertainment Photos

Top Stories 
Hamisa Mobetto is a serious pain to Zari
Saturday, 30 December 2017
Zari had never dreamt of having a rival, but Hamisa Mobetto has made life very difficult for her
Desire Luzinda's business partner turns 46
Friday, 29 December 2017
Desire Luzinda did not send any birthday wishes for his business partner after another side dish threw a surprise birthday bash for him
Aziz Mawanda seeking for help to pay Munyonyo rent
Thursday, 28 December 2017
Aziz Mawanda is in tears after realising that his 70-year-old lover dumped him for good, he had thought she could reconsinder..
Diamond Platnumz's mother shows off lover
Wednesday, 27 December 2017
Diamond Platnumz mother is in love, she was spotted with her lover boy at Nillan's birthday in South Africa
Diamond Platnumz women continue with the fight
Sunday, 24 December 2017
Zari tells Hamisa not to ever compare a mosquito to an elephant, but her response will shock you..

Hamisa Mobetto in town for the Gal Power Party
Mimi Semakula, introduces lover to her parents
Sheila Don Zella in panic mode as Zari's VIP tables sell out
Winnie Nwagi in tears as lover smashes her two plasma TVs
Dorothy Shonga responds to split rumors and her 'new dude'
Suzana customizes her Range Rover Sport with Suzana 7
I can date other men, I love being loved-Zari
Diamond Platnumz emulating Zari's ex, flaunts pounds
Iryn Namubiru celebrates 36th birthday in style
Diamond Platnumz outs WAKA featuring Rick Ross
Dorothy dumps Herbert Shonga for a Malawian dude
Hits by the fallen songwriter, Saxess Busulwa

