Sponsored
|Popular This Week
|
Thursday, 28 December 2017
Aziz Mawanda has appealed to whoever can help to come to his rescue, he is worried about going back to the Ghetto after the lump sum rent that was paid by his granny lover for the Munyonyo house is running out...Read More
Zari attacks Hamisa Mobetto after the white party
Uganda Police confirms arresting Bryan White
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Sponsored
|
Ads
Thursday, 28 December 2017
Aziz Mawanda is in tears after realising that his 70-year-old lover dumped him for good, he had thought she could reconsinder..
Wednesday, 27 December 2017
Diamond Platnumz mother is in love, she was spotted with her lover boy at Nillan's birthday in South Africa
Sunday, 24 December 2017
Zari tells Hamisa not to ever compare a mosquito to an elephant, but her response will shock you..
Friday, 22 December 2017
Sheila Don Zella is not happy with Spark TV for covering Zari's party
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Bryan White is battling with attempted murder charges, remanded to Luzira.
Ads
Hamisa Mobetto in town for the Gal Power Party
Sponsored
|Popular This Week
Copyright © 2017 Uganda Online Website Directory. All rights reserved.