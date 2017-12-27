#
Wednesday, 27 December 2017
Diamond Platnumz's mother shows off lover

Zari, Diamond Platnumz, Rally Jones, Sandra Kassim (Diaod Platnumz' mom)

After his sold out London show, Diamond Platnumz flew his entire family to South Africa to celebrate his son's belated birthday. His mother and her loverboy, Rally Jones also attended..Read More

Top Stories 
Diamond Platnumz's mother shows off lover
Wednesday, 27 December 2017
Diamond Platnumz mother is in love, she was spotted with her lover boy at Nillan's birthday in South Africa
Diamond Platnumz women continue with the fight
Sunday, 24 December 2017
Zari tells Hamisa not to ever compare a mosquito to an elephant, but her response will shock you..
Sheila Don Zella not happy with Spark TV
Friday, 22 December 2017
Sheila Don Zella is not happy with Spark TV for covering Zari's party
Bryan White to spend 3 weeks in Luzira prison
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Bryan White is battling with attempted murder charges, remanded to Luzira.
Fans advise Desire Luzinda to sing in English
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Watch Desire Luzinda performing her duet with Rockamilley, it threatens to be her best

Ads

