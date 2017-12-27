|
Wednesday, 27 December 2017
After his sold out London show, Diamond Platnumz flew his entire family to South Africa to celebrate his son's belated birthday. His mother and her loverboy, Rally Jones also attended..Read More
Zari attacks Hamisa Mobetto after the white party
Uganda Police confirms arresting Bryan White
Zari and Diamond Celebrate son's birthday in South Africa
As you were still getting to terms with Zari dating Platnumz who is 9 years younger than her, then comes Diamond Platnumz' mom who has hooked herself a dude younger than her son, Platnumz, and, they are expecting their first child....Read More
Diamond Platnumz mother is in love, she was spotted with her lover boy at Nillan's birthday in South Africa
Sunday, 24 December 2017
Zari tells Hamisa not to ever compare a mosquito to an elephant, but her response will shock you..
Friday, 22 December 2017
Sheila Don Zella is not happy with Spark TV for covering Zari's party
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Bryan White is battling with attempted murder charges, remanded to Luzira.
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Watch Desire Luzinda performing her duet with Rockamilley, it threatens to be her best
Dorothy Shonga responds to split rumors and her 'new dude'
