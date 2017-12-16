Sponsored
Saturday, 16 December 2017
Zari is in town to prepare for her 6th annual Zari All White Party taking place this Thursday, she was appearing on Sanyu FM this evening and talked of how Diamond Platnumz is on probation and could easily be replaced for the Hamisa Mobetto move, but the good thing, he is doing everything possible for the relationship to work out..Read More
Diamond Platnumz outs WAKA featuring Rick Ross
Friday, 22 December 2017
Sheila Don Zella is not happy with Spark TV for covering Zari's party
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Bryan White is battling with attempted murder charges, remanded to Luzira.
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Watch Desire Luzinda performing her duet with Rockamilley, it threatens to be her best
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Diamond Platnumz music is expected to be playing back to back at these two parties being held tonight
Thursday, 21 December 2017
Mimi Semakula is on cloud 9 after finding a new lover following a bitter-split with her ex-lover
Iryn Namubiru celebrates 36th birthday in style
