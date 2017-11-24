Rubaga Miracle Cathedral owner, Pastor Robert Kayanja, is the happiest man right now after his Channel 44 TV station joined other TV stations that can be viewed in over 40 African countries through the Digital Satellite Television (DSTV) network.

The station that broadcasts gospel content from Uganda and across the world including sermons from Joyce Meyer of the Joyce Meyer Ministries and American televangelist, Creflo Dollar can now be got on channel 297.

Ugandan gospel music under the program Gospel Afrik is also featured not forgetting the popular 77 Days of Glory aka #77DOGs.