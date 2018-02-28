#
Singer Serena Bata in tears after being dumped
Teddy-A and Bambam caught in a Double Wahala challenge
Cee-C and five others are up for eviction
Bryan White and Weasel makeup hours after breaking up
I dumped him because he was still seeing his ex, Wema Sepetu
Spice Diana releases her 32 song, she did it with Weasel
Winnie Nwagi grilled by fans over her dress code
 

Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija 


 
Evicted Housemates

Big Brother Naija season 3 highlights
Teddy A and Bambam get fans talking
Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Bambam and Teddy-A are the second couple to be caught in Double WAHALA situations

Bamike Olawunmi aka Bambam and Teddy A were on Monday night able to tread the path that Nina and Miracle took a few days back, however, this has left the fans split over the matter. The singer, actress and songwriter who is a graduate of Microbiology is paired with Rico Swavey, but very close to her previous partner Teddy-A..Read More

Teddy A and Bambam get fans talking
Wednesday, 28 February 2018
Biggie's cameras were able to land on Teddy A and Bambam in some Double Wahala action
Ahneeka, Ifu Ennada, Cee-C and partners up for eviction
Tuesday, 27 February 2018
Six housemates are up for eviction and they include, Ifu Ennada, Cee-C, Angel, Ahneeka, Lolu and Leo
Big Brother Naija Double Wahala pairs shuffled
Tuesday, 20 February 2018
Nina's boyfriend, Miracle is the new Head of House
Dee-One, Vandora, Britto and Princess evicted
Monday, 19 February 2018
Big Brother Naija - Four housemates evicted as two are disqualified
Eight Double Wahala pairs up for eviction
Friday, 16 February 2018
Up to four housemates could leave the Big Brother house this Sunday
Uganda

Uganda Entertainment News

