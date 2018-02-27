All is not well for Cee-C after her lover boy, Tobi failed to save her, she is now in the hands of fans who will determine if she continues to play the game or she packs her bags to leave the Big Brother house. The other housemates on the chopping block are Ahneeka and Angel going by their Gelah pair name, Leo and Ifu also known by their LIFU pair name.

Angel and Ifu Ennada were playing the game as partners last week and survived evictions by a whisker, they are now facing the voters once again