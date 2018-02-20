#
www.ugandaonline.net
Fille showers her baby daddy and manager with love
Nina is not happy with Big Brother shuffling the pairs
Miracle Ikwechukwu the pilot and Nina in the lead
Housemates get to know each other better
Uganda's Ellah joins the Nollywood movie industry
Kampala woman finds another woman in her bed on Valentine's Day
Diamond Platnumz on suicide watch after being dumped
Hamisa Mobetto having the last laugh

Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija 


 
Big Brother Naija season 3 highlights
Big Brother Naija Double Wahala pairs shuffled
Tuesday, 20 February 2018

Nina could stand teh fact that she was not going to share the bed with Miracle

Big Brother has shuffled the pairs in yet another Double Wahala move that has since left the fans complaining. A case in point, Miracle and Nina were playing the game so well, in fact, they came out of the last eviction show as the best polling 25.8% of the total votes.

Miracle and Nina have been compatible from day one that they even kissed on the first day in the house, it' no wonder that Miracle took her on from behind in the wee hours of Sunday morning and Monday night, her good night kiss left many in shock as she got right on top of him like a cat that is in control of its prey.

In the above pic, Nina was in tears and very upset with what Big Brother had done. Miracle has now been partnered with Anto. It should be noted that if Miracle was not with Nina, he was supposed to be with Anto something that left Nina very uncomfortable that she is following every move they make.

Miracle still has a good game going for him as he is this weeks' Head of House, unfortunately, now that they are playing the game as pairs, he will enjoy those privileges with Anto and not with Nina something that has left her deflated as you can see in the above pic.

Tobi was the first Head of House for two weeks in a row followed by Khloe who unfortunately was disqualified together with her partner K Brule and this week, Miracle is the new Head of House after beating Ifu Ennada, Ahneeka and Leo in the Head of House challenge task.

1. Miracle and Anto (MITO).
2. Bambam and Rico Swavey (BANCO)
3. Angel and Ahneeka (GELAH). 
4. Alex and Tobi - TOLEX
5. Ifu Ennada and Leo - LIFU
6. Nina and Teddy A - TENA. 
7. Cee-C with Lolu- CELO

Uganda

