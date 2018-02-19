Big Brother Naija



Sponsored

​ Sponsored Dee-One, Vandora, Britto and Princess evicted Highlights; Two housemates disqualified (Khloe and K-Brulle)

Four housemates evicted

MINA - Miracle and Nina, the first housemates to kiss were able to graduate from taht level to the advanced one

CEBI- Cee-C is a tigress

63 days left The game is now on after some housemates left the Big Brother house empty handed, some were disqualified..Meanwhile, there is no house ever that has disrespected Biggie like this one ..Read More