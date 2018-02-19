#
Housemates get to know each other better
Uganda's Ellah joins the Nollywood movie industry
Kampala woman finds another woman in her bed on Valentine's Day
Diamond Platnumz on suicide watch after being dumped
Hamisa Mobetto having the last laugh
Big Brother Naija first double wahala nominations
Moze Radio pics a day before the bar brawl
How Diamond Platnumz and Zari spent their Valentine's day
 

Zari Hassan
Uganda's Red Pepper Tabloid
Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija 


 
Evicted Housemates

Big Brother Naija season 3 highlights

Dee-One, Vandora, Britto and Princess evicted
Monday, 19 February 2018

Princess, Britto, Dee-One and Vandora were evicted from the BBNaija house

Highlights;

  • Two housemates disqualified (Khloe and K-Brulle)
  • Four housemates evicted
  • MINA - Miracle and Nina, the first housemates to kiss were able to graduate from taht level to the advanced one
  • CEBI- Cee-C is a tigress
  • 63 days left

The game is now on after some housemates left the Big Brother house empty handed, some were disqualified..Meanwhile, there is no house ever that has disrespected Biggie like this one ..Read More

Posted by: uowd AT 03:03 am
Big Brother Naija - Four housemates evicted as two are disqualified
Eight Double Wahala pairs up for eviction
Friday, 16 February 2018
Up to four housemates could leave the Big Brother house this Sunday
Second Big Brother Naija fake eviction show
Sunday, 11 February 2018
Second Big Brother Naija season 3 fake eviction show
Miyonse look alike housemate, Brule, fails to sleep
Monday, 29 January 2018
Kelvin Brulle fails to get sleep after getting so close to Anto
Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
Monday, 29 January 2018
Big Brother Naija season 3 kicked off on Jan 28 with 20 housemates
Uganda

