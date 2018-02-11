Second Big Brother Naija fake eviction show
Hamisa Mobetto invite for Diamond Platnumz on Valentine's day
Desire Luzinda falls while Ice Skating
Inside Zari's stunning kitchen
Bryan White tells off Mama Phina
Lilian Mbabazi's final words to Moze Radio
Juliana comes to the rescue of promoter Balaam
Diamond Platnumz to pay Hamisa Mobetto Shs 9million per month
- February 2018 (1)
- January 2018 (3)
- July 2017 (1)
- April 2017 (3)
- March 2017 (6)
- February 2017 (12)
- October 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (1)
- December 2014 (3)
- November 2014 (3)
- October 2014 (19)
- September 2014 (8)
- August 2014 (1)
- January 2014 (1)
- August 2013 (9)
- July 2013 (3)
- June 2013 (14)
- May 2013 (11)
- March 2013 (2)
- February 2013 (2)
- January 2013 (1)
- September 2012 (1)
- August 2012 (2)
- July 2012 (15)
- June 2012 (25)
- May 2012 (40)
- April 2012 (1)
- March 2012 (5)
- February 2012 (3)
- January 2012 (3)
- October 2011 (3)
- September 2011 (4)
- August 2011 (6)
- July 2011 (22)
- June 2011 (23)
- May 2011 (37)
- April 2011 (5)
- February 2011 (1)
- January 2011 (1)
- October 2010 (7)
- September 2010 (17)
- August 2010 (29)
- July 2010 (9)
- June 2010 (1)
- April 2010 (1)
- January 2010 (2)
- December 2009 (3)
- November 2009 (11)
- October 2009 (12)
- September 2009 (20)
- August 2009 (3)
- July 2009 (3)
- June 2009 (3)
- January 2009 (1)
- December 2008 (1)
- November 2008 (13)
- October 2008 (25)
- September 2008 (16)
- August 2008 (7)
- Angola (28)
- Big Brother (220)
- Big Brother Naija (3)
- Bisola (1)
- Botswana (25)
- Celeb News (2)
- Elizabeth (5)
- Ernest (2)
- Ethiopia (26)
- Evicted Housemates (73)
- Ghana (46)
- Hannington (17)
- International (1)
- Kenya (56)
- Kevin (8)
- Liberia (4)
- Malawi (22)
- Maureen Kyalya (2)
- Maureen Namatovu (1)
- Miss Uganda (1)
- Morris (2)
- Mozambique (20)
- Mzamo (1)
- Namibia (38)
- Nigeria (82)
- Nkenna (1)
- Phil (3)
- Rwanda (4)
- Sharon (9)
- Shower Hour (1)
- Sierra Leone (15)
- South Africa (48)
- Tanzania (38)
- Uganda (118)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Zambia (36)
- Zimbabwe (57)
|Suggested for You
Sunday, 11 February 2018
On Sunday, it was the second live fake eviction show in the Big Brother Naija house. Niniola performed live and left the Biggie fans yearning for more.
The second live show kicked off with a performance from Niniola. The show host, Ebuka revealed that next Sunday, more than one double-Wahala pair will be leaving the house. Fans should expect real action this week as housemates are aware it won't be business as usual going forward.
LOTO (Lolu and Anto), MINA, K- Square (K Brulle and Khloe) and Prito (Princess and Britto) were the nominated pairs up for the fake eviction this week. MINA (Miracle and Nina) were saved by the HOH and replaced with BamTeddy (BamBam and Teddy A).
Tobi has been the HoH for two weeks in a row, but luck was not on his side this time around as as Khloe assumes that role in week three.
Ebuka was back to teasing housemates who were worried that the game had ended for them. "The name of the first pair to leave the Big Brother game is ....LOTO remain standing I will get back to you, K-Square sit, you are safe."
After saving those two from the fake eviction, Ebuka turned to the other housemates to let him know of they were playing the game.
"Cee-C and Tobi what is it between you two?" Ebuka asked. "It's just a partnership for now," Cee-C replied.
Niniola bounced back for her second performance.
The show then crossed to the Head of House challenge. This involved the male housemates singing for the female housemates who were dancing with tennis balls on their backs, the balls kept on falling to the time when the music stopped.
Khloe and Bam Bam qualified to move on to stage two of the HoH qualifier.The female housemates did the same for the male housemates who unfortunately were disqualified.
In the end Khloe became the Head of House for the third week, and it is a deal for her because the game has now started.
More Biggie News
Sunday, 11 February 2018
Second Big Brother Naija season 3 fake eviction show
Monday, 29 January 2018
Kelvin Brulle fails to get sleep after getting so close to Anto
Monday, 29 January 2018
Big Brother Naija season 3 kicked off on Jan 28 with 20 housemates
Friday, 12 January 2018
It's that time of the year for reality TV show lovers to keep awake
Friday, 14 July 2017
Big Brother Amplified housemates Ernest Wasake from Uganda and Tanzania's Bhoke are now closer than they were in the house..
Sponsored Ads
Sponsored
|Popular This Week