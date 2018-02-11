On Sunday, it was the second live fake eviction show in the Big Brother Naija house. Niniola performed live and left the Biggie fans yearning for more.

The second live show kicked off with a performance from Niniola. The show host, Ebuka revealed that next Sunday, more than one double-Wahala pair will be leaving the house. Fans should expect real action this week as housemates are aware it won't be business as usual going forward.

LOTO (Lolu and Anto), MINA, K- Square (K Brulle and Khloe) and Prito (Princess and Britto) were the nominated pairs up for the fake eviction this week. MINA (Miracle and Nina) were saved by the HOH and replaced with BamTeddy (BamBam and Teddy A).

Tobi has been the HoH for two weeks in a row, but luck was not on his side this time around as as Khloe assumes that role in week three.

Ebuka was back to teasing housemates who were worried that the game had ended for them. "The name of the first pair to leave the Big Brother game is ....LOTO remain standing I will get back to you, K-Square sit, you are safe."

After saving those two from the fake eviction, Ebuka turned to the other housemates to let him know of they were playing the game.

"Cee-C and Tobi what is it between you two?" Ebuka asked. "It's just a partnership for now," Cee-C replied.

Niniola bounced back for her second performance.

The show then crossed to the Head of House challenge. This involved the male housemates singing for the female housemates who were dancing with tennis balls on their backs, the balls kept on falling to the time when the music stopped.

Khloe and Bam Bam qualified to move on to stage two of the HoH qualifier.The female housemates did the same for the male housemates who unfortunately were disqualified.

In the end Khloe became the Head of House for the third week, and it is a deal for her because the game has now started.