#
www.ugandaonline.net
Latest Entertainment News

Second Big Brother Naija fake eviction show
Hamisa Mobetto invite for Diamond Platnumz on Valentine's day
Desire Luzinda falls while Ice Skating
Inside Zari's stunning kitchen
Bryan White tells off Mama Phina
Lilian Mbabazi's final words to Moze Radio
Juliana comes to the rescue of promoter Balaam
Diamond Platnumz to pay Hamisa Mobetto Shs 9million per month
 

Sponsored

Uganda
JOBS
Uganda's Red Pepper Tabloid
Celebrity Gossip
Celebrity News

One Stop Centre for Latest Celebrity News and Gossip.

Follow Us!

Latest Posts

Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Suggested for You 

Random Pick

@ugandaonline tweets

Big Brother Naija 


 
Sponsored
Evicted Housemates

Big Brother Naija season 3 highlights
Second Big Brother Naija fake eviction show
Sunday, 11 February 2018

Niniola performing at the Big Brother Naija live show

On Sunday, it was the second live fake eviction show in the Big Brother Naija house. Niniola performed live and left the Biggie fans yearning for more.

The second live show kicked off with a performance from Niniola. The show host, Ebuka revealed that next Sunday, more than one double-Wahala pair will be leaving the house. Fans should expect real action this week as housemates are aware it won't be business as usual going forward.

LOTO (Lolu and Anto), MINA, K- Square (K Brulle and Khloe) and Prito (Princess and Britto) were the nominated pairs up for the fake eviction this week. MINA (Miracle and Nina) were saved by the HOH and replaced with BamTeddy (BamBam and Teddy A).

Tobi has been the HoH for two weeks in a row, but luck was not on his side this time around as as Khloe assumes that role in week three.

Ebuka was back to teasing housemates who were worried that the game had ended for them. "The name of the first pair to leave the Big Brother game is ....LOTO remain standing I will get back to you, K-Square sit, you are safe."

A post shared by Big Brother Naija (@bigbronaija) on

After saving those two from the fake eviction, Ebuka turned to the other housemates to let him know of they were playing the game.

"Cee-C and Tobi what is it between you two?" Ebuka asked. "It's just a partnership for now," Cee-C replied.

Niniola bounced back for her second performance.

The show then crossed to the Head of House challenge. This involved the male housemates singing for the female housemates who were dancing with tennis balls on their backs, the balls kept on falling to the time when the music stopped.

Khloe and Bam Bam qualified to move on to stage two of the HoH qualifier.The female housemates did the same for the male housemates who unfortunately were disqualified.

In the end Khloe became the Head of House for the third week, and it is a deal for her because the game has now started.

Posted by: uowd AT 01:58 am   |  Permalink   |  Email
Share this page
Add to favorites
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Google+

More Biggie News

Second Big Brother Naija fake eviction show
Sunday, 11 February 2018
Second Big Brother Naija season 3 fake eviction show
Miyonse look alike housemate, Brule, fails to sleep
Monday, 29 January 2018
Kelvin Brulle fails to get sleep after getting so close to Anto
Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
Monday, 29 January 2018
Big Brother Naija season 3 kicked off on Jan 28 with 20 housemates
Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Friday, 12 January 2018
It's that time of the year for reality TV show lovers to keep awake
Ernest Wasake and Tanzania's Bhoke are at it again
Friday, 14 July 2017
Big Brother Amplified housemates Ernest Wasake from Uganda and Tanzania's Bhoke are now closer than they were in the house..

Sponsored Ads

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery

Angola Botswana Ethiopia Ghana Malawi Mozambique Namibia Nigeria Kenya South Africa Uganda Tanzania Zambia Zimbabwe

Uganda

Sponsored

Popular This Week 
Site Mailing List 
Uganda Entertainment News

Uganda Online Email    Copyright © 2018 UgandaOnline.Net- All rights reserved.

Privacy PolicyDisclaimer 