Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
Fifi Da Queen's jilted ex-lover, Suudi Man, on rampage
Bryan White contributes Shs 25Million for Moze Radio
Chameleone not happy with Bebe Cool
Bebe Cool's best wishes to Moze Radio
Fifi Da Queen's intro gets many talking
Bebe Cool and Zuena celebrate 16th anniversary
Moze Radio shocking pics in the Chuma video ft Spice Diana

Uganda
JOBS
Uganda's Red Pepper Tabloid
Celebrity Gossip
Celebrity News

Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija 


 
Evicted Housemates

Efe wins Big Brother Naija
Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
Monday, 29 January 2018

Big Brother Naija housemates 2018

Big Brother Naija season 3 is on already and the house is full of drama. On night one, some housemates almost failed to sleep as they were busy getting to know each other. Just like the previous versions, Ebuka is the host of this one save for Big Brother's voice that has changed, the new Biggie is not audible and matters are made worse when he tries to sound just like the original Biggie.

Ten male housemates and ten female housemates are in the run for 45million Naira prize, they include housemates from different fields ranging from pilots, fashion designers, bankers, freelancers and fitness managers, among others.

Some have promised to give Africa what they have never seen before. A case in point is Anto, who was born and raised in the US and a fan of Big Brother Africa, she says that for instance in the previous season, there's nothing to write home about, so she is here for the money, but also to give Africa what they've not seen before.

They are all promising fire, but at the end of it all, there's only one man or in that case one woman standing.

The show will run for 85 days and the housemates will be playing the game as partners, thus the phrase Double Wahala, they will be punished jointly and also when it comes to eviction, the affected pair will leave the house together. Viewers are appealing to Biggie to allow them play as individuals as opposed to partners.

On the very first night, 6 housemates were taken to a different house that Biggie is yet to show us. 

More Biggie News

Miyonse look alike housemate, Brule, fails to sleep
Monday, 29 January 2018
Kelvin Brulle fails to get sleep after getting so close to Anto
Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
Monday, 29 January 2018
Big Brother Naija season 3 kicked off on Jan 28 with 20 housemates
Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Friday, 12 January 2018
It's that time of the year for reality TV show lovers to keep awake
Ernest Wasake and Tanzania's Bhoke are at it again
Friday, 14 July 2017
Big Brother Amplified housemates Ernest Wasake from Uganda and Tanzania's Bhoke are now closer than they were in the house..
EFE Wins Big Brother Naija 2017
Sunday, 09 April 2017
Before they could even announce him the winner of Big Brother Naija, Efe had started celebrating...

Uganda Music Online 
Tabloid News
Uganda Videos 
Miss Uganda
Photo Gallery

Angola Botswana Ethiopia Ghana Malawi Mozambique Namibia Nigeria Kenya South Africa Uganda Tanzania Zambia Zimbabwe

Uganda

Uganda Entertainment News

