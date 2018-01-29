Hot Big Brother Naija Season 3 Housemates
Fifi Da Queen's jilted ex-lover, Suudi Man, on rampage
Bryan White contributes Shs 25Million for Moze Radio
Chameleone not happy with Bebe Cool
Bebe Cool's best wishes to Moze Radio
Fifi Da Queen's intro gets many talking
Bebe Cool and Zuena celebrate 16th anniversary
Moze Radio shocking pics in the Chuma video ft Spice Diana
- January 2018 (1)
- July 2017 (1)
- April 2017 (3)
- March 2017 (6)
- February 2017 (12)
- October 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (1)
- December 2014 (3)
- November 2014 (3)
- October 2014 (19)
- September 2014 (8)
- August 2014 (1)
- January 2014 (1)
- August 2013 (9)
- July 2013 (3)
- June 2013 (14)
- May 2013 (11)
- March 2013 (2)
- February 2013 (2)
- January 2013 (1)
- September 2012 (1)
- August 2012 (2)
- July 2012 (15)
- June 2012 (25)
- May 2012 (40)
- April 2012 (1)
- March 2012 (5)
- February 2012 (3)
- January 2012 (3)
- October 2011 (3)
- September 2011 (4)
- August 2011 (6)
- July 2011 (22)
- June 2011 (23)
- May 2011 (37)
- April 2011 (5)
- February 2011 (1)
- January 2011 (1)
- October 2010 (7)
- September 2010 (17)
- August 2010 (29)
- July 2010 (9)
- June 2010 (1)
- April 2010 (1)
- January 2010 (2)
- December 2009 (3)
- November 2009 (11)
- October 2009 (12)
- September 2009 (20)
- August 2009 (3)
- July 2009 (3)
- June 2009 (3)
- January 2009 (1)
- December 2008 (1)
- November 2008 (13)
- October 2008 (25)
- September 2008 (16)
- August 2008 (7)
- Angola (28)
- Big Brother (217)
- Big Brother Naija (1)
- Bisola (1)
- Botswana (25)
- Celeb News (2)
- Elizabeth (5)
- Ernest (2)
- Ethiopia (26)
- Evicted Housemates (73)
- Ghana (46)
- Hannington (17)
- International (1)
- Kenya (56)
- Kevin (8)
- Liberia (4)
- Malawi (22)
- Maureen Kyalya (2)
- Maureen Namatovu (1)
- Miss Uganda (1)
- Morris (2)
- Mozambique (20)
- Mzamo (1)
- Namibia (38)
- Nigeria (82)
- Nkenna (1)
- Phil (3)
- Rwanda (4)
- Sharon (9)
- Shower Hour (1)
- Sierra Leone (15)
- South Africa (48)
- Tanzania (38)
- Uganda (118)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Zambia (36)
- Zimbabwe (57)
|Suggested for You
Monday, 29 January 2018
This season is going to be hotter than the previous versions, the housemates are not joking and, other than the money, they are into serious business.
The last housemate went to bed at about 4:00am Naija time, but they were determined to go all the way. Biggie never runs out of games, the housemates were not given their bags, so they literally had the clothes they walked with to the house, underwear save for the Biggie's towels they met in the house...Read More
More Biggie News
Monday, 29 January 2018
Kelvin Brulle fails to get sleep after getting so close to Anto
Monday, 29 January 2018
Big Brother Naija season 3 kicked off on Jan 28 with 20 housemates
Friday, 12 January 2018
It's that time of the year for reality TV show lovers to keep awake
Friday, 14 July 2017
Big Brother Amplified housemates Ernest Wasake from Uganda and Tanzania's Bhoke are now closer than they were in the house..
Sunday, 09 April 2017
Before they could even announce him the winner of Big Brother Naija, Efe had started celebrating...
Sponsored Ads
Sponsored
|Popular This Week