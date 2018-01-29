This season is going to be hotter than the previous versions, the housemates are not joking and, other than the money, they are into serious business.

The last housemate went to bed at about 4:00am Naija time, but they were determined to go all the way. Biggie never runs out of games, the housemates were not given their bags, so they literally had the clothes they walked with to the house, underwear save for the Biggie's towels they met in the house...Read More