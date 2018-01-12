Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Bryan White to relocate to the village as Kampala is full of haters
Other artists also respond to Bebe Cool's list
Greatest of all time 100 Chameleone songs
Chameleone responds to Bebe Cool's list
BEBE Cool awards and recognitions to become official
SK Mbuga shows off another Lamborghini
- July 2017 (1)
- April 2017 (3)
- March 2017 (6)
- February 2017 (12)
- October 2015 (1)
- July 2015 (1)
- December 2014 (3)
- November 2014 (3)
- October 2014 (19)
- September 2014 (8)
- August 2014 (1)
- January 2014 (1)
- August 2013 (9)
- July 2013 (3)
- June 2013 (14)
- May 2013 (11)
- March 2013 (2)
- February 2013 (2)
- January 2013 (1)
- September 2012 (1)
- August 2012 (2)
- July 2012 (15)
- June 2012 (25)
- May 2012 (40)
- April 2012 (1)
- March 2012 (5)
- February 2012 (3)
- January 2012 (3)
- October 2011 (3)
- September 2011 (4)
- August 2011 (6)
- July 2011 (22)
- June 2011 (23)
- May 2011 (37)
- April 2011 (5)
- February 2011 (1)
- January 2011 (1)
- October 2010 (7)
- September 2010 (17)
- August 2010 (29)
- July 2010 (9)
- June 2010 (1)
- April 2010 (1)
- January 2010 (2)
- December 2009 (3)
- November 2009 (11)
- October 2009 (12)
- September 2009 (20)
- August 2009 (3)
- July 2009 (3)
- June 2009 (3)
- January 2009 (1)
- December 2008 (1)
- November 2008 (13)
- October 2008 (25)
- September 2008 (16)
- August 2008 (7)
- Angola (28)
- Big Brother (216)
- Bisola (1)
- Botswana (25)
- Celeb News (2)
- Elizabeth (5)
- Ernest (2)
- Ethiopia (26)
- Evicted Housemates (73)
- Ghana (46)
- Hannington (17)
- International (1)
- Kenya (56)
- Kevin (8)
- Liberia (4)
- Malawi (22)
- Maureen Kyalya (2)
- Maureen Namatovu (1)
- Miss Uganda (1)
- Morris (2)
- Mozambique (20)
- Mzamo (1)
- Namibia (38)
- Nigeria (82)
- Nkenna (1)
- Phil (3)
- Rwanda (4)
- Sharon (9)
- Shower Hour (1)
- Sierra Leone (15)
- South Africa (48)
- Tanzania (38)
- Uganda (118)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Zambia (36)
- Zimbabwe (57)
|Suggested for You
Friday, 12 January 2018
It's only 16 days left before the cameras can start recording the action in the Big Brother Naija house.
Season 2 was won by Efe Ejeba taking with him the N25 Million prize money and SUV after three months in the Big Brother house.
Auditions for the show were held in six locations across Nigeria drawing massive crowds that expressed interest in being part of the reality show with vid cams roving in all corners of the BBNaija house.
Big Brother Naija Season 3 premieres on Sunday 28 January 2018 and will be exclusive to DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Plus Channel 29.
More Biggie News
Friday, 12 January 2018
It's that time of the year for reality TV show lovers to keep awake
Friday, 14 July 2017
Big Brother Amplified housemates Ernest Wasake from Uganda and Tanzania's Bhoke are now closer than they were in the house..
Sunday, 09 April 2017
Before they could even announce him the winner of Big Brother Naija, Efe had started celebrating...
Sunday, 09 April 2017
2 Baba was one of the night's performers
Monday, 03 April 2017
Efe is the only male housemate among the top five finalists in the Big Brother Naija reality show.
Sponsored Ads
Sponsored
|Popular This Week