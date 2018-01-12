#
Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Bryan White to relocate to the village as Kampala is full of haters
Other artists also respond to Bebe Cool's list
Greatest of all time 100 Chameleone songs
Chameleone responds to Bebe Cool's list
BEBE Cool awards and recognitions to become official
SK Mbuga shows off another Lamborghini
 

Remaining housemates in the Big Brother House

Big Brother Naija 


 
Evicted Housemates

Efe wins Big Brother Naija

SMS: "Based on logistics"...EFE is going to the finals.....SMS: You finish all the 10 liters of oil for soup....SMS: Big Brother is angry at Kemen because Kemen discovered that Ese and Jon were fake housemates...

SMS: Bisola the Headmistress...the head giver... SMS: Vote Gifty to stay in the house...SMS: Kisola, KISOLA, Kisola..SMS: Kemen gve up on TBoss I begooo..
Big Brother Naija Season 3 starts on Jan 28 2018
Friday, 12 January 2018

Big Brother Naija season 3 starts this January

It's only 16 days left before the cameras can start recording the action in the Big Brother Naija house.
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will still be the host of the biggest reality show in Africa.

Season 2 was won by Efe Ejeba taking with him the N25 Million prize money and SUV after three months in the Big Brother house. 

Auditions for the show were held in six locations across Nigeria drawing massive crowds that expressed interest in being part of the reality show with vid cams roving in all corners of the BBNaija house.

Big Brother Naija Season 3 premieres on Sunday 28 January 2018 and will be exclusive to DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Plus Channel 29.

Big Brother Naija 3 to start and Ebuka will still be the show host

Posted by: uowd AT 02:33 pm
